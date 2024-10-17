Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Lowers Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

