Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 247.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 69.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

