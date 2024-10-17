Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Truist Financial

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $104.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WH. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $81.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,006.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351 in the last quarter. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

