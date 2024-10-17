Xai (XAI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.40 Million

Xai (XAI) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Xai token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Xai has a market cap of $134.88 million and $19.40 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xai has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xai alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.51 or 0.00251394 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s genesis date was January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,309,525,746 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,484,855 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,309,525,745.863508 with 673,183,357.5831829 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.21029552 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $25,041,172.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.