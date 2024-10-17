Zentry (ZENT) Price Hits $0.0227

Zentry (ZENT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Zentry token can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zentry has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zentry has a total market cap of $132.02 million and $3.23 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zentry

Zentry’s launch date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,809,088,663 tokens. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.355925 with 5,999,594,707.102713 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02238221 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $3,622,962.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

