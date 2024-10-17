ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,910 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises 1.7% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $42,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.14.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $105.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.