ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VOO stock opened at $535.17 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $537.98. The company has a market capitalization of $484.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

