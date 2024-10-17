ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.