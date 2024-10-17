ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 69,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $308,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Amentum Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

