ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 13,822 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 2.0% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $48,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,452,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,467,000 after purchasing an additional 293,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,970,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

