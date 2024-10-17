ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 67,307 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,307 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.20% of Jacobs Solutions worth $33,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

J opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.76 and a 12 month high of $141.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

