12,923 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,947,000. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $22,465,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $11,668,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $11,018,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

