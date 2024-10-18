1,688 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

