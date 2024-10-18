2,088 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 276,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $121.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $122.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.