2,156 Shares in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.93. 3,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,946. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $104.15. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

