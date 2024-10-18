2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 200,000 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$519,240.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 39,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total value of C$10,469.52.

On Thursday, September 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 52,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$137,564.78.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 33,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total value of C$87,984.96.

On Tuesday, August 20th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 44,500 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$114,035.70.

Lavras Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of LGC opened at C$2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$130.43 million, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.99.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

