22,212 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Acquired by CHB Investment Group LLC

CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 159,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter.

IOO opened at $100.41 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $101.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

