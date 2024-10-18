24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Shares Up 19.8% – Here’s Why

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 15,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 28,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based AIaccounting/enterprise resource planning platform to automate business administration and allow for data driven decision making for small, medium, and large companies in Norway, Sweden, rest of Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

