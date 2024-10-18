2,913 Shares in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,849.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $1,811,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,077.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,016,102.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,248,849.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,892 shares of company stock worth $13,946,415. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRCT opened at $69.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 6.49. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.03.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

