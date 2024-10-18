37,161 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,161 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,000. Autodesk makes up about 1.0% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 83.3% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.82. The stock had a trading volume of 159,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $292.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.90.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.