39,809 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KREF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 73,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 392.62 and a quick ratio of 392.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.62 million, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.39%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

