42-coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.99 (42)

42-coin (42) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for about $26,123.38 or 0.37955456 BTC on major exchanges. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00105723 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

