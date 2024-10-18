4,464 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $55.29 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

