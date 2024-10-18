508 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 508 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 326.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 19.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:MLM opened at $573.45 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.51.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.36.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.