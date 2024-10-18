715 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Acquired by DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 40,055 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,947,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,026,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,941,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $1,002,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.34 and its 200 day moving average is $158.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.