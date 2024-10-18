8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 16.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 439,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 168,057 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

