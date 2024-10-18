908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) PT Lowered to $12.00

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Leerink Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
908 Devices Price Performance
MASS opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.97. 908 Devices has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.51.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 72.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
908 Devices Company Profile
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 908 Devices
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Oil Prices Fall, Sector Pulls Back: Time to Buy this Stock?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.