908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) PT Lowered to $12.00

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Leerink Partners from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MASS opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.97. 908 Devices has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $12.51.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a negative net margin of 72.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 908 Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

