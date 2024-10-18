Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 54,111 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,111 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $13,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 691.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 265,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 137,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. 37,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,156. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

