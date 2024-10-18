Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $425,567,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.34. 1,395,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,946,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

