Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,467 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 199.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 110.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.32. The company had a trading volume of 925,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,407. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $128.22. The company has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.