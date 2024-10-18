Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 572 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TXN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.03. 782,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,850. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.05.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

