Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other GSK news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.53. 709,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,473. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.28. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

