Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,768 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,407,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,536,637. The firm has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.