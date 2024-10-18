ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. ABB had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter.

ABB Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBNY opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23. ABB has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $59.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Get ABB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.