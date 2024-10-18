Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Systelligence LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 366,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115,567.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 341,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 340,923 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 339,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 332,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIVR stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 364,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.