abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55 on November 22nd

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
abrdn Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 219.91 ($2.87) on Friday. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 183.11 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 225 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.10 million, a PE ratio of 792.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.32.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asian Income Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Insider Selling is not a Signal to Start Selling Gartner Stock
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.