abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55 on November 22nd

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

abrdn Asian Income Fund stock opened at GBX 219.91 ($2.87) on Friday. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 183.11 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 225 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.10 million, a PE ratio of 792.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.32.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

