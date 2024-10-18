abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Position Trimmed by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,116 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,126. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.