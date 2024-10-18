abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 61911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

