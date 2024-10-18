ACNB Co. (ACNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

ACNB has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years. ACNB has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACNB to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $44.16 on Friday. ACNB has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.48. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACNB shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of ACNB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

