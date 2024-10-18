Addison Capital Co Acquires 30,068 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,068 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

