Addison Capital Co Decreases Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Addison Capital Co reduced its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 203,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 182,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

