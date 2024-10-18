Addison Capital Co Has $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 388,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,250,000 after purchasing an additional 142,356 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 715.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

