Addison Capital Co Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 3.6% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $182.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $193.16. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

