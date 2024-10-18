Addison Capital Co Sells 708 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Addison Capital Co lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 31,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 390,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

