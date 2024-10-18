Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,608 shares of company stock worth $17,486,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $496.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.