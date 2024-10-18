Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,178,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,842,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,923,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $960,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $156.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.55 billion, a PE ratio of 229.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average is $157.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

