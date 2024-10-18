Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,004 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $60,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,598,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,368,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.13. The company has a market cap of $253.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

