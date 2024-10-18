AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after acquiring an additional 208,407 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $94,062,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AerCap by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,068,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,579,000 after purchasing an additional 279,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 37.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 998,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,783,000 after purchasing an additional 274,558 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,618. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.77.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

