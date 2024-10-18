Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Price Performance
Shares of AEZS stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $6.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.55.
About Aeterna Zentaris
