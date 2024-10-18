Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$47.70 and last traded at C$47.85. 9,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 58,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.98.

Several research firms recently commented on AFN. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.78.

The firm has a market cap of C$913.26 million, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$351.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 6.5761006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

